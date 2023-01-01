Menu
2018 BMW 5 Series

68,928 KM

Details Description

$44,495

+ tax & licensing
$44,495

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

2018 BMW 5 Series

2018 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive

2018 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

$44,495

+ taxes & licensing

68,928KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9446677
  • Stock #: P5228
  • VIN: WBAJE7C5XJG891393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,928 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, Premium Package Enhanced (Harman/Kardon Sound, Automatic Trunk, Universal Remote Control, Soft Close Doors, Side and Rear Sunshades, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Adaptive LED Headlights, Surround View, Head-Up Display), Driver Assistance Pkg (Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, 360 Surround View w/ 3D View), and much more!




VIDEO COMING SOON








The 2018 540i xDrive Sedan to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This BMW 540i xDrive in Dark Graphite Metallic on Black Leather is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 3.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, xDrive AWD, Bluetooth Connectivity, German Driving Dynamics, Clean Vehicle history available, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!



Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.




WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!





DILAWRI CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Promise

The Dilawri Group of Companies offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Dilawri Certified vehicles. We offer you the following merits:

· 3-Day / 300 km Exchange Guarantee (whichever comes first)

· 105-Point Quality & Safety Inspection

· 90-Day Powertrain Warranty

· 1-Year Roadside Assistance

· CARFAX Vehicle History Report

· Detailed Reconditioning Report

· Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available




We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.




Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 77 franchised dealerships representing 36 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. Dilawri Group of Companies is not only a leader in the automotive industry but also a leader in the communities it serves. The Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, has contributed millions of dollars throughout Canada supporting a variety of charitable causes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

