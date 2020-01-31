Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T CVT

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

  1. 4663815
  2. 4663815
  3. 4663815
  4. 4663815
  5. 4663815
  6. 4663815
  7. 4663815
  8. 4663815
  9. 4663815
  10. 4663815
  11. 4663815
  12. 4663815
  13. 4663815
  14. 4663815
  15. 4663815
  16. 4663815
  17. 4663815
  18. 4663815
  19. 4663815
  20. 4663815
  21. 4663815
  22. 4663815
  23. 4663815
Contact Seller

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,638KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4663815
  • Stock #: D3670BA
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F47JH106736
Exterior Colour
Rallye Red
Interior Colour
Black Fabric
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

$0 Down OAC, 1-Owner, CarPlay/Android Auto Compatibility, HondaSensing Suite of Safety Tech, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, LaneWatch Side Camera, Power Moonroof, Decklid Spoiler, Fog Lights, 17" Aero-Design alloy wheels, 60/40 Split Fold Down Seats, Air Conditioning w/ Air-Filtration System, Body-Coloured Door Handles, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Wireless Mobile Phone interface, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Keyless Entry, and much more! ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Markham Acura

2017 Toyota Highland...
 58,616 KM
$34,495 + tax & lic
2018 Acura MDX NAVI
 28,235 KM
$40,495 + tax & lic
2017 Acura MDX Elite
 58,874 KM
$37,495 + tax & lic
Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-948-XXXX

(click to show)

905-948-8222

Send A Message