Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $43,399 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 5 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7378832

7378832 Stock #: 2140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black+Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 46,525 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.