2018 Honda Civic

97,500 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Loan Masters

647-972-1001

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Touring CVT

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Touring CVT

Location

Car Loan Masters

9321 Markham Road, Markham, ON L3P 3J3

647-972-1001

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

97,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8143033
  • Stock #: 303187
  • VIN: SHHFK7H98JU303187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 97,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Sports, Auto, Navi, Roof, LEather, Heated seats, Honda Sensing, Blind spot camera, Back up camera, Low kms, Certified. We approve the same day We are the leader in getting you an affordable car loan with guaranteed approvals regardless of your credit. We have approved No Credit, New Credit, Bad credit, New to Canada, Self Employed, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Repossession in the past,  New on the job, Divorced, Retired, Cash Income, Uber drivers and more. We have programs for all credit problems and All Applications are accepted. Apply with confident at www.carloanmasters.ca and let the Car Loan Masters Team take care of the rest.

Our advertised price includes safety certification, detailing and Free delivery to your home or work within GTA and surrounding areas. A fee of $849 applies to all vehicle for rust module installed on every vehicle to protect body, paint and hold value. Tax, licencing, insurance and additional services purchased are extra and can be included in the financing for a low monthly payment.

We have made best effort to be accurate with description and details including financing options but all approvals are subject to approval. Advertised bi-weekly payments are estimate only. Our payment calculator offers estimated payment, terms, interest and cost of ownership for informaton purpose only and all approvals subject to oac. Please contact one of our Car Loan Master for current sale offers, and specific details of any vehicle. 

Proudly serving Toronto used cars, Markham, Auto loans, Scarborough, guaranteed approvals, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Welland, Concord, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Kingston, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Georgina, Keswick, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, St.Catherine, Niagara Region, North York, Etobicoke

We encourage you to contact one of our Car Loan Masters to confirm pricing, features, odometer reading, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.


Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Car Loan Masters

Car Loan Masters

9321 Markham Road, Markham, ON L3P 3J3

647-972-1001

