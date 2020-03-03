Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL

Location

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,588KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4794633
  • Stock #: 1170B
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback

BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, DRIVE MODES, TOUCHSCREEN AND MANY MORE!! 

 

COME VISIT US TODAY!

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

 Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicians with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process!

**A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE**

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverages to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service centre for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

HST + LICENSING EXTRA

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department OR you can also call:

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing/

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Hwy 7 East

Markham, Ontario

L3P 1A5

(905) 554-8628

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

