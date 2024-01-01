Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2018 JAGUAR XF PRESTIGE 25T AWD.  BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, AWD, LOADED WITH LUXURY OPTIONS INCLUDING; BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, NAV, BACK UP CAMERA, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED.  PLEASE CALL FOR A VIEWING!</p>

2018 Jaguar XF

159,264 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jaguar XF

25t Awd Prestige

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jaguar XF

25t Awd Prestige

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

  1. 1729530015
  2. 1729530121
  3. 1729530565
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,264KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJBK4FXXJCY66319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,264 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 JAGUAR XF PRESTIGE 25T AWD.  BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, AWD, LOADED WITH LUXURY OPTIONS INCLUDING; BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, NAV, BACK UP CAMERA, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED.  PLEASE CALL FOR A VIEWING!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SLT Automobiles

Used 2018 Jaguar XF 25t Awd Prestige for sale in Markham, ON
2018 Jaguar XF 25t Awd Prestige 159,264 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE AWD 4dr 20d R-Sport for sale in Markham, ON
2017 Jaguar F-PACE AWD 4dr 20d R-Sport 143,296 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante for sale in Markham, ON
2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante 4,660 KM $439,900 + tax & lic

Email SLT Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-201-XXXX

(click to show)

905-201-0054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

Contact Seller
2018 Jaguar XF