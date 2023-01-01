Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

46,918 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
GS AWD

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

46,918KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10555002
  • Stock #: TD5227A
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM5J0432707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette w/Grand Lux Suede Inserts
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,918 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, Navigation, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Automatic Headlights, LED headlights, Rearview Camera, Rear roofline spoiler, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, and much more!



The 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This Mazda CX-5 in Deep Crystal Blue Mica on Black Leatherette w/Grand Lux Suede Inserts is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L with Cylinder Deactivation Engine, SKYACTIV-Drive 6-speed automatic with manual-shift and Sport Mode Transmission, i-ACTIV AWD, Bluetooth Connectivity, Made in Japan, Japanese Reliability, Available CarFax History, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!




Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.

 

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!




The Dilawri Group of Companies Offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:

- Multi Detailed Inspection by Licensed Technician

- 3-Day/300-Kilometer Exchange Policy

- 90-Day/3,000-Kilometer Powertrain Coverage

- CARFAX Vehicle History Report

- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available

 

We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.




Dilawri Group of Companies is privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada’s largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world’s most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation

