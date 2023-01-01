Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

69,963 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

  1. 9486111
  2. 9486111
  3. 9486111
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,963KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9486111
  • Stock #: D4948B
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB3JU235413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cavansite Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Silk Beige/Black ARTICO
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,963 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, Premium Package (Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, LED Performance Headlights, Keyless Go), Premium Plus Package (Integrated Garage Door Opener, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Ambient Lighting, Power Trunk, Illuminated Door Sill Panels), Sport Package (Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, 18" 5 Spoke Wheels, Sport Brake System), LED Lighting System (Adaptive Highbeam Asisst, Active LED High Performance Lighting System), Heated Steering Wheel, and much more!








The 2018 Mercedes C300 4MATIC Sedan to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan in Cavansite Blue Metallic on Silk Beige/Black Leather is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 2.0-litre inline-4 turbo, 9G-TRONIC Automatic Transmission, CarFax History Available, 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Markham Acura

2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 69,963 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2021 Acura RDX Plati...
 27,815 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
 46,678 KM
$42,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Markham Acura

Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

Call Dealer

905-948-XXXX

(click to show)

905-948-8222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory