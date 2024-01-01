Menu
<p> 2018 MERCEDES BENZ SL63 AMG ROADSTER.  BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER AND BURGANDY. FULLY SERVICED, SPORT TUNE, CARBON FIBIER PACKAGE, COMPLETE WITH LUXURY OPTIONS, CERTIFIED AND EXCELLENT THROUGHOUT! PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING!  THANK YOU</p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

44,894 KM

$105,900

+ tax & licensing
AMG SL 63 Roadster

11988891

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDJK7EA8JF053509

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK + BURGANDY
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
 2018 MERCEDES BENZ SL63 AMG ROADSTER.  BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER AND BURGANDY. FULLY SERVICED, SPORT TUNE, CARBON FIBIER PACKAGE, COMPLETE WITH LUXURY OPTIONS, CERTIFIED AND EXCELLENT THROUGHOUT! PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING!  THANK YOU

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

