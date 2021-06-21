Menu
2018 Nissan Sentra

26,129 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

SR Turbo

2018 Nissan Sentra

SR Turbo

Location

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,129KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7479204
  • Stock #: 2135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey+Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,129 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION: 

HEATED SEATS 

POWER MIRROWS 

POWER WINDOWS 

SUNROOF 

BLUETOOTH 

PUSH TO START 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery is open by appointment only. Call us at 905-554-8628 to book an appointment. Our address is 5829 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON, L3P 1A5. York region has mandated face coverings in indoor spaces. Please wear one during your visit. Thank you!

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at StreetXtreme Auto Gallery! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards by our licensed technicians with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. The certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Extra precautions are in place to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. 

- No-touch greeting

- Please wear a cloth face covering during your appointment

- Please maintain a safe distance of 6 feet between other customers and staff

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

StreetXtreme Automotive is family owned and operated for over 12 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our showroom and take a test drive today!

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! *** Simplified finance options with no hidden costs, just a $999 finance fee for finance purchases***

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

