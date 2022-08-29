Menu
2019 Acura ILX

61,252 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

2019 Acura ILX

2019 Acura ILX

PREMIUM

2019 Acura ILX

PREMIUM

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

61,252KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9109294
  Stock #: D4886A
  VIN: 19UDE2F74KA801452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,252 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Compatibility, Rearview Camera, Heated Front Seats, AcuraWatch Suite of Safety Tech, Remote Engine Start w/ Push Button Start, Blind Spot Indicators, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Power Moonroof, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Connectivity, Cruise Control, Paddle Shifters w/ Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Dual-Zone Climate Control System, and much more!




Video: youtu(dot)be(dash) [coming soon]










The 2019 ILX Premium sedan to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This Acura ILX in Majestic Black Pearl on Black Perforated Leather is well equipped with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 2.4-litre 4-cylinder VTEC engine, 8-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth Connectivity, Japanese reliability, Available CarFax History, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!



Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.




WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!





OUR SECRET? IT'S CERTIFIED.



Enjoy absolute peace-of-mind of an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle (ACPOV) such as:

- Comprehensive 125 Point Inspection

- 7 Year / 160,000km Acura Certified Warranty

- 24/7 Roadside Assistance

- Vehicle History Report

 







We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.

 

Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 77 franchised dealerships representing 36 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. Dilawri Group of Companies is not only a leader in the automotive industry but also a leader in the communities it serves. The Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, has contributed millions of dollars throughout Canada supporting a variety of charitable causes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

