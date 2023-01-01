2019 Acura ILX

$31,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 9 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9898766

9898766 Stock #: L1243A

L1243A VIN: 19UDE2F74KA800933

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Lthr

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 26,990 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.