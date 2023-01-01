2019 Acura RDX

$38,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 5 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9805303

9805303 Stock #: D5057A

D5057A VIN: 5J8TC2H67KL806705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 77,507 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.