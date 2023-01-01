$33,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
905-948-8222
17,378KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9448348
- Stock #: Q0030
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8KR796424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
Vehicle Description
VIDEO COMING SOON
The 2019 Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus Minivan to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.
This Dodge Grand Caravan in Octane Red Pearl on Light Greystone Interior is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth Connectivity, Clean Vehicle history available, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!
Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!
DILAWRI CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Promise
The Dilawri Group of Companies offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Dilawri Certified vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
· 3-Day / 300 km Exchange Guarantee (whichever comes first)
· 105-Point Quality & Safety Inspection
· 90-Day Powertrain Warranty
· 1-Year Roadside Assistance
· CARFAX Vehicle History Report
· Detailed Reconditioning Report
· Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.
Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 77 franchised dealerships representing 36 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. Dilawri Group of Companies is not only a leader in the automotive industry but also a leader in the communities it serves. The Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, has contributed millions of dollars throughout Canada supporting a variety of charitable causes.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3