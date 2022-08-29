$43,760+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,760
+ taxes & licensing
Brent Leasing
416-213-5675
2019 Honda Pilot
2019 Honda Pilot
Black Edition AWD
Location
Brent Leasing
4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3
416-213-5675
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,760
+ taxes & licensing
62,380KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9078355
- VIN: 5FNYF6H02KB502053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 62,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free.
9 Speed Automatic Transmission with Grade Logic Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Auto High beam, Blind Spot Information System with Rear Cross traffic Monitor System, Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Balance of Factory Warranty
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
