2019 Infiniti QX60

74,350 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Markham Acura

905-948-8222

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

74,350KM
Used
  Stock #: M5047A
  VIN: 5N1DL0MM0KC523327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Wheat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
Vehicle Description

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Essential Pkg (Around View Monitor w/ Moving Object Detection, Front & Rear Sonar System, Bose 13-Speaker Audio System, Enhanced Intelligent Key Memory, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Roof Rails), Leatherette Seating Surfaces, 8-way Power Driver's Seat, 60/40-Split Folding, Sliding 2nd Row Seat, 50/50-Split Folding 3rd Row Seat, Rear Door Alert, INFINITI InTouchTM system, 18" Alloy Wheels, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Equipped (Subscription Costs Extra), Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Power Tailgate, Power Moonroof, and much more!




Video: youtu(dot)be(dash) [COMING SOON]










The 2019 QX60 AWD Pure w/ Essential Package SUV to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This trade-in INFINITI QX60 in Majestic White Pearl on Wheat Tan Leather is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as an advanced 3.5-litre DOHC V6 engine, continuous variable (automatic) transmission with adaptive shift control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, Japanese reliability, clean vehicle ownership history available, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!



Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.




WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!





DILAWRI CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Promise

The Dilawri Group of Companies offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Dilawri Certified vehicles. We offer you the following merits:

· 3-Day / 300 km Exchange Guarantee (whichever comes first)

· 105-Point Quality & Safety Inspection

· 90-Day Powertrain Warranty

· 1-Year Roadside Assistance

· CARFAX Vehicle History Report

· Detailed Reconditioning Report

· Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available




We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.




Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 76 franchised dealerships representing 35 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. Dilawri Group of Companies is not only a leader in the automotive industry but also a leader in the communities it serves. The Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, has contributed millions of dollars throughout Canada supporting a variety of charitable causes.




For more quality new Acura inventory listings, please see https://goo.gl/eguoyb

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

