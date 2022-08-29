2019 Lexus RX

$48,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 4 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9287221

9287221 Stock #: Q0009

Q0009 VIN: 2T2BZMCAXKC194468

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # Q0009

Mileage 13,495 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.