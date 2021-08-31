Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

9,999 KM

Details Description Features

$58,999

+ tax & licensing
$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

Location

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

9,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7812324
  • Stock #: 2259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2259
  • Mileage 9,999 KM

Vehicle Description

**** PHOTOS COMING SOON ****

C43 4M - C43 AMG 4MATIC SEDAN

MPP-PREMIUM PACKAGE ($5600.00)

ADP- AMG DRIVER'S PACKAGE ($2000.00)

P55- AMG NIGHT PACKAGE ($700.00)

736- OPEN-PORE DARK ASH WOOD TRIM ($250.00)

51U- BLACK FABRIC ROOF LINER

ALL-SEASON FLOOR LINERS/MATS ($195.00)

PULL AHEAD

FREIGHT & PDI - GROUP 1 ($2695.00)

 

We Approve Everyone, Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Foreign Students, UBER and LYFT drivers.

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

 

$58,999.00 or $433.46 biweekly IF FINANCED OR $59,999.00 CASH UP FRONT (+ tax & licensing) 

 

DESCRIPTION

PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM

PANORAMIC SUNROOF 

HEATED SEATS 

KEYLESS GO 

PUSH TO START 

LEATHER SEATS 

POWER SEATS 

PARKING ASSIST FOOT ACTIVATED TRUNK/ TAILGATE RELEASE 

WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING 

CARPLAY

ANDROID AUTO

NAVIGATION

SIRIUSXM

MULTIBEAM LED LIGHTING SYSTEM

TOUCHPAD

POWER HEATED MIRRORS 

MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL

BLIND SPOT ASSIST 

AND SO MUCH MORE!! 

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

 Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicans with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process !

*A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE*

 

 

Finance this vehicle for as little as $433.46 bi-weekly for 84 months at 4.99% O.A.C  subject to approvals.

 

Call 905.554.8628 for more details and conditions. Apply online or come on by today!

 

The monthly payment on the vehicle has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the bi-weekly payment of 84 months for all 2015 car models at 4.99% O.A.C, excluding licensing and additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive.

 

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverages to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service centre for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

 

HST + LICENSING EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

 

We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.

 

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

 

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

 

 

 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

 

5829 Hwy 7 East

 

Markham, Ontario

 

L3P 1A5

 

(905) 554-8628 Ext. 1

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

