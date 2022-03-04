2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 28,574 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

