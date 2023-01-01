$55,900+ tax & licensing
$55,900
+ taxes & licensing
Brent Leasing
416-213-5675
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
V6 2500Cargo 144
Location
Brent Leasing
4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3
416-213-5675
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,900
+ taxes & licensing
141,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10060311
- VIN: wd3bf0cd5kp024837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 141,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brent Leasing
4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3