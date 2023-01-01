$49,960+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,960
+ taxes & licensing
Brent Leasing
416-213-5675
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
V6 2500 Cargo 144
Location
Brent Leasing
4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3
416-213-5675
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,960
+ taxes & licensing
197,313KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10233962
- VIN: WD3BF0CD2KP025489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 197,313 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brent Leasing
Brent Leasing
4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3