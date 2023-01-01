Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

197,313 KM

Details Features

$49,960

+ tax & licensing
$49,960

+ taxes & licensing

Brent Leasing

416-213-5675

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

V6 2500 Cargo 144

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

V6 2500 Cargo 144

Location

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

416-213-5675

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,960

+ taxes & licensing

197,313KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10233962
  • VIN: WD3BF0CD2KP025489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 197,313 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

416-213-XXXX

416-213-5675

