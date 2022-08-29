$34,860+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Murano
AWD SL
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
56,430KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9078373
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MSXKN148868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free.
HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Roof rails with Slver Accent, AroundView Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Bose Audio System with 9 Speakers plus dual Subwoofer, Driver Seat and Outside Mirror Position Memory, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Ambient Lighting, Auto-dimming Inside Mirror, Intelligent Cruise Control, Rear Heated Seats.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Brent Leasing
4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3