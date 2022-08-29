Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Murano

56,430 KM

Details Description Features

$34,860

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,860

+ taxes & licensing

Brent Leasing

416-213-5675

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

AWD SL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Murano

AWD SL

Location

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

416-213-5675

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,860

+ taxes & licensing

56,430KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9078373
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MSXKN148868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free.

HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Roof rails with Slver Accent, AroundView Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Bose Audio System with 9 Speakers plus dual Subwoofer, Driver Seat and Outside Mirror Position Memory, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Ambient Lighting, Auto-dimming Inside Mirror, Intelligent Cruise Control, Rear Heated Seats.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brent Leasing

2019 Nissan Murano A...
 56,430 KM
$34,860 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Bla...
 62,380 KM
$43,760 + tax & lic
2019 RAM Cargo Van 1...
 81,096 KM
$50,860 + tax & lic

Email Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

Call Dealer

416-213-XXXX

(click to show)

416-213-5675

Alternate Numbers
866-432-9590
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory