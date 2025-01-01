Menu
<p>2019 PORSHE 911 CARRERA 4 GTS CABRIOLET. GT SILVER METALIC WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS (18 WAY), RED CALIPERS, COMPETE WITH PORSCHE SPORT AND LUXURY OPTIONS, 190K TOTAL BUILD BEFORE TAXES!</p>

2019 Porsche 911

53,995 KM

Details

$154,900

+ taxes & licensing
Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet

Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet

12695865

2019 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$154,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,995KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0CB2A94KS136607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour sliver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 53,995 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 PORSHE 911 CARRERA 4 GTS CABRIOLET. GT SILVER METALIC WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS (18 WAY), RED CALIPERS, COMPETE WITH PORSCHE SPORT AND LUXURY OPTIONS, 190K TOTAL BUILD BEFORE TAXES!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$154,900

+ taxes & licensing>

