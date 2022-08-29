2019 RAM Cargo Van

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,860 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 0 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9078331

9078331 VIN: 3C6TRVAG1KE526263

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 81,096 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

