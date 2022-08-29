Menu
2019 RAM Cargo Van

81,096 KM

Details Description Features

$50,860

+ tax & licensing
$50,860

+ taxes & licensing

Brent Leasing

416-213-5675

2019 RAM Cargo Van

2019 RAM Cargo Van

1500 Low Roof 136" WB

2019 RAM Cargo Van

1500 Low Roof 136" WB

Location

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

416-213-5675

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,860

+ taxes & licensing

81,096KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9078331
  • VIN: 3C6TRVAG1KE526263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 81,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free.

Trailer Package, 12 Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet- Rear, 6 Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Upfit Package - Hybrid Shelf Unit, Custom Brackets For Ladder.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Trailer Hitch
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Email Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

