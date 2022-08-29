$50,860+ tax & licensing
$50,860
+ taxes & licensing
Brent Leasing
416-213-5675
2019 RAM Cargo Van
2019 RAM Cargo Van
1500 Low Roof 136" WB
Location
Brent Leasing
4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3
416-213-5675
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$50,860
+ taxes & licensing
81,096KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9078331
- VIN: 3C6TRVAG1KE526263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 81,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free.
Trailer Package, 12 Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet- Rear, 6 Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Upfit Package - Hybrid Shelf Unit, Custom Brackets For Ladder.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Trailer Hitch
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brent Leasing
4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3