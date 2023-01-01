$38,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura RDX
Tech
2020 Acura RDX
Tech
Location
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
905-948-8222
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
38,062KM
Used
VIN 5J8TC2H3XLL806771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
- Interior Colour Ebony Lthrette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,062 KM
Vehicle Description
$0 Down OAC, One Owner, No Accidents, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Indicators, Rearview Camera with Cross Traffic Alert, Power Panoramic Moonroof, ELS Studio premium audio system, Remote Engine Start, JewelEye LED Headlights, Power Liftgate, Parking Sensors and much more!
The 2020 RDX Tech SUV to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.
This Acura RDX in Lunar Silver Metallic on Ebony Leatherette is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), HandsFreeLink Bluetooth phone connectivity, Japanese reliability, Available Carfax History, great colour combination, Customizable Payments, and much more!
Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!
OUR SECRET? IT'S CERTIFIED.
Enjoy absolute peace-of-mind of an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle (ACPOV) such as:
- Comprehensive 125 Point Inspection
- 7 Year / 160,000km Acura Certified Warranty
- 24/7 Roadside Assistance
- Vehicle History Report
We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.
Dilawri Group of Companies is privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada’s largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world’s most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.
**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
2020 Acura RDX