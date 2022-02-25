Menu
2020 Acura RDX

8,510 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

2020 Acura RDX

2020 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec at

2020 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec at

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

8,510KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8282547
  Stock #: P5113
  VIN: 5J8TC2H66LL810021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony Lthr w/ Alcantara Insert
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,510 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Navigation, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Indicators, Rearview Camera with Cross Traffic Alert, Power Panoramic Moonroof, ELS Studio 3D premium audio system, A-Spec Exterior Garnishes, Remote Engine Start, JewelEye LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Power Liftgate, Parking Sensors and much more!




Video: youtu(dot)be(dash) [COMING SOON]









The 2020 RDX A-Spec SUV to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This trade-in Acura RDX in Majestic Black Pearl on Black Ultrasuede w/ Leather Bolsters is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), HandsFreeLink Bluetooth phone connectivity, Japanese reliability, valid factory warranty until August 2024 (or 80,000 km - whichever comes first), clean vehicle history with service records available, great colour combination, and much more!



Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.




WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!




OUR SECRET? IT'S CERTIFIED.

Enjoy absolute peace-of-mind of an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle (ACPOV) such as:

- Comprehensive 125 Point Inspection

- 7 Year / 160,000km Acura Certified Warranty

- 24/7 Roadside Assistance

- Vehicle History Report









We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.




Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 76 franchised dealerships representing 35 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. Dilawri Group of Companies is not only a leader in the automotive industry but also a leader in the communities it serves. The Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, has contributed millions of dollars throughout Canada supporting a variety of charitable causes.




For more quality new Acura inventory listings, please see https://goo.gl/eguoyb

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

