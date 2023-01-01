Menu
2020 Acura RDX

79,916 KM

Details Description

$42,495

+ tax & licensing
$42,495

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

2020 Acura RDX

2020 Acura RDX

Platinum Élite

2020 Acura RDX

Platinum Élite

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

$42,495

+ taxes & licensing

79,916KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9530650
  Stock #: D4972A
  VIN: 5J8TC2H94LL800663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,916 KM

Vehicle Description


$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, Heads Up Display, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Navigation, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Parking Sensors, Backup Camera Washers, Blind Spot Indicators, Rearview Camera with Cross Traffic Alert, Power Panoramic Moonroof, ELS Studio 3D premium audio system, Remote Engine Start, JewelEye LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Power Liftgate, Parking Sensors and much more!




Video COMING SOON









The 2020 RDX Platinum Elite SUV to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This Acura RDX with Platinum Elite Package in Platinum White Pearl on Saddle Brown Leather w/ Contrast Stitching & Seat Piping is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), HandsFreeLink Bluetooth phone connectivity, Japanese reliability, clean vehicle history report available, great colour combination, and much more!




Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.

 

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!




OUR SECRET? IT'S CERTIFIED.



Enjoy absolute peace-of-mind of an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle (ACPOV) such as:

- Comprehensive 125 Point Inspection

- 7 Year / 160,000km Acura Certified Warranty

- 24/7 Roadside Assistance

- Vehicle History Report

 



 

We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.

 

Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 77 franchised dealerships representing 36 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. Dilawri Group of Companies is not only a leader in the automotive industry but also a leader in the communities it serves. The Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, has contributed millions of dollars throughout Canada supporting a variety of charitable causes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

