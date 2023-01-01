Menu
2020 Acura TLX

51,129 KM

Details Description

$35,495

+ tax & licensing
$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

2.4L P-AWS w/Tech Pkg A-Spec

2.4L P-AWS w/Tech Pkg A-Spec

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

51,129KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9465582
  • Stock #: X2952A
  • VIN: 19UUB1F68LA800154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,129 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Smartphone Compatible, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Front Driver Thigh Extender, A-Spec exterior garnish, Red Interior Lighting, Backup Camera with Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Indicators, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Moonroof, JewelEye LED Headlights, Remote Engine Start, Push Start, Memory Seats, and much more!




VIDEO COMING SOON









This 2020 TLX 2.4L P-AWS Tech A-Spec sedan to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This trade-in Acura TLX in Platinum White Pearl on Ebony Alcantara is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 2.4-litre VTEC 4-cylinder engine, 8-speed Dual-Clutch transmission, Precision All-Wheel Steer (P-AWS), HandsFreeLink Bluetooth phone connectivity, Japanese reliability, clean vehicle ownership available, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!




Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.

 

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!




OUR SECRET? IT'S CERTIFIED.



Enjoy absolute peace-of-mind of an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle (ACPOV) such as:

- Comprehensive 125 Point Inspection

- 7 Year / 160,000km Acura Certified Warranty

- 24/7 Roadside Assistance

- Vehicle History Report

 



 

We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.

 

Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 77 franchised dealerships representing 36 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. Dilawri Group of Companies is not only a leader in the automotive industry but also a leader in the communities it serves. The Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, has contributed millions of dollars throughout Canada supporting a variety of charitable causes.

