2020 Acura TLX

$35,495 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 1 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9465582

9465582 Stock #: X2952A

X2952A VIN: 19UUB1F68LA800154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 51,129 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.