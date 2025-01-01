Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2020 CHEV CORVETTE HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE STINGRAY 2LT Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE.  BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, EXCELLENT ORGINAL CONDITION, ACCIDENT FREE, DEALER MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED AND READY FOR SUMMER FUN! PLEASE CALL.  THANK YOU</p>

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

27,100 KM

Details Description Features

$89,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT Z51 CONVERTIBLE

Watch This Vehicle
12635076

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT Z51 CONVERTIBLE

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

  1. 1749749229
  2. 1749749260
  3. 1749749334
  4. 1749749377
  5. 1749749445
  6. 1749749483
  7. 1749749517
  8. 1749749552
  9. 1749749587
  10. 1749749618
  11. 1749749653
  12. 1749749686
  13. 1749749723
  14. 1749749760
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1Y73D40L5112018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 22710
  • Mileage 27,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 CHEV CORVETTE HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE STINGRAY 2LT Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE.  BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, EXCELLENT ORGINAL CONDITION, ACCIDENT FREE, DEALER MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED AND READY FOR SUMMER FUN! PLEASE CALL.  THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Powertrain

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SLT Automobiles

Used 2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Z51 CONVERTIBLE for sale in Markham, ON
2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Z51 CONVERTIBLE 27,100 KM $89,900 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Ferrari 360 Spider F1 SPIDER for sale in Markham, ON
2001 Ferrari 360 Spider F1 SPIDER 32,500 KM $127,900 + tax & lic
Used 1972 De Tomaso Pantera DETOMASO PANTERA GT5 CONVERSION for sale in Markham, ON
1972 De Tomaso Pantera DETOMASO PANTERA GT5 CONVERSION 63,108 MI $149,900 + tax & lic

Email SLT Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-201-XXXX

(click to show)

905-201-0054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$89,900

+ taxes & licensing>

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2020 Chevrolet Corvette