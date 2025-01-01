$89,900+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT Z51 CONVERTIBLE
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$89,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1Y73D40L5112018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 22710
- Mileage 27,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 CHEV CORVETTE HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE STINGRAY 2LT Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE. BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, EXCELLENT ORGINAL CONDITION, ACCIDENT FREE, DEALER MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED AND READY FOR SUMMER FUN! PLEASE CALL. THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
