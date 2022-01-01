Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 2500

31,640 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE

Location

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,640KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8075113
  • Stock #: 2309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 31,640 KM

Vehicle Description

We Approve Everyone, Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Foreign Students, UBER and LYFT drivers.

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

 

DESCRIPTION

8FT LONG BED

CARPLAY

ANDROID AUTO 

HEATED SEATS 

REARVIEW CAMERA 

BLUETOOTH

POWER SEATS 

POWER MIRRORS 

 

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

 Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicans with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process !

**A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE**

 

Call 905.554.8628 for more details and conditions. Apply online or come on by today!

 

The monthly payment on the vehicle has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the bi-weekly payment of 84 months for all 2015 car models at 4.99% O.A.C, excluding licensing and additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive.

 

 

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverages to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service centre for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

 

HST + LICENSING EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

 

We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.

 

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

 

 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Hwy 7 East

Markham, Ontario

L3P 1A5

(905) 554-8628 Ext. 1

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

