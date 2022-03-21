Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Kicks

22,475 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Kicks

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR FWD

Location

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

22,475KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8965540
  • Stock #: 2554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic and Monarch Orange
  • Interior Colour Black and Monarch Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,475 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CLIMATE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PUSH TO START, PROXIMITY KEY, AND MUCH MORE!!

 

 

 

$28,888.00 FINANCE PRICE OR $29,888.00 CASH PRICE (plus taxes & licensing)

 

Certification: All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $599. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. Special pricing is for consumers who are financing and not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers.

*A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE*

Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicians with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process!!

 

Financing: Need financing? We offer rates as low as 4.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months options (O.A.C).  Our experienced Finance Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rate and most flexible term.

We Approve Everyone, Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Foreign Students, UBER and LYFT drivers. For more details and conditions in regards to financing, please call us at 905-554-8628 ext 1 for sales. You can also come on by today or apply for financing online at the comfort of your home! visit us at https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/. 

 

Price: We offer high quality vehicles at lowest prices and we do market research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Just our best price first! Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales consultants.

 

Trade: Have a trade? We offer free appraisals with the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for our valued clients.

 

Buy with Confidence: We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND. A full service and reconditioning are completed to and above OEM standards and all vehicles come with a 36 day or up to 500km safety guarantee. A complimentary Carfax History report is also included with every purchase for your peace-of-mind.

 

About Us: StreetXtreme was established in 2005 as a mechanical repair shop specializing in performance modifications. As the business grew, bodywork was high in demand and therefore the direction of the business started to change. We slowly evolved into a mixed mechanical and auto body operation, and more recently, started selling pre-owned vehicles! Our goal is CUSTOMER SATISFACTION and CONVENIENCE.  We are located at 5829 Hwy 7 East, Markham, Ontario, L3P 1A5 (905) 554-8628 Ext. 1

 

DON'T MISS OUT ON YOUR DREAM CAR, COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department

 

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

 

Serving the following area: Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia
#AUTOLOAN #AWD #FINANCE #LEASE 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 95,449 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 48,861 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 116,611 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic

Email Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

Call Dealer

905-554-XXXX

(click to show)

905-554-8628

Alternate Numbers
647-927-8780
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory