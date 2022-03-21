2020 Nissan Kicks

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $28,888 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 4 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8965540

8965540 Stock #: 2554

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic and Monarch Orange

Interior Colour Black and Monarch Orange

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 22,475 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

