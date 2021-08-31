Menu
2020 Volvo XC90

22,975 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

2020 Volvo XC90

2020 Volvo XC90

T6 R-Design

2020 Volvo XC90

T6 R-Design

Location

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,975KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7972277
  • Stock #: 2302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 22,975 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION: 

APPLE CARPLAY 

ANDROID AUTO 

BLUETOOTH 

HEATED SEATS 

PROXIMITY KEY 

LEATHER SEATS 

POWER SEATS 

PANORAMIC SUNROOF 

360 CAMERA 

REAR VIEW CAMERA 

BLIND SPOT ASSIST 

POWER MIRRORS 

DISTANCE ALERT

START/STOP 

PUSH TO START 

LANE KEEPING AID 

CRUISE CONTROL

CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT 

REAR HEATED SEATS 

AND SO MUCH MORE! 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery is open by appointment only. Call us at 905-554-8628 to book an appointment. Our address is 5829 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON, L3P 1A5. York region has mandated face coverings in indoor spaces. Please wear one during your visit. Thank you!

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at StreetXtreme Auto Gallery! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards by our licensed technicians with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. The certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Extra precautions are in place to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. 

- No-touch greeting

- Please wear a cloth face covering during your appointment

- Please maintain a safe distance of 6 feet between other customers and staff

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

StreetXtreme Automotive is family owned and operated for over 12 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our showroom and take a test drive today!

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! *** Simplified finance options with no hidden costs, just a $999 finance fee for finance purchases***

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Turbo/Supercharged

