2021 Acura RDX

$51,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 7 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 8282541

8282541 Stock #: D4774A

D4774A VIN: 5J8TC2H66ML802681

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met

Interior Colour Ebony Lthr w/ Alcantara Insert

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 18,793 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

