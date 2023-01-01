Menu
2021 Acura TLX

29,925 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

2021 Acura TLX

2021 Acura TLX

A-Spec

2021 Acura TLX

A-Spec

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,925KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10545549
  • Stock #: P5379
  • VIN: 19UUB6F57MA800653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red Lthr w/ Ultrasuede Insert
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,925 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, CarPlay/Android Auto Compatibility, Navigation, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Indicators, Rearview Camera w/ Cross Traffic Alert, Power Moonroof, ELS Studio 3D premium audio system, A-Spec Exterior Garnishes, Red Ambient Lighting, Remote Engine Start, JewelEye LED Headlights w/ Chicane LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lights, Power Liftgate, Parking Sensors and much more!



The 2021 TLX A-Spec sedan to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This Acura TLX in Platinum White Pearl on Black Ultrasuede w/ Red Leather Bolsters & Red Contrast Stitching is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), HandsFreeLink Bluetooth phone connectivity, Japanese reliability, clean vehicle history available, great colour combination, and much more!






Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.

 

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!




OUR SECRET? IT'S CERTIFIED.



Enjoy absolute peace-of-mind of an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle (ACPOV) such as:

- Comprehensive 125 Point Inspection

- 7 Year / 160,000km Acura Certified Warranty

- 24/7 Roadside Assistance

- Vehicle History Report

 



 

We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.

 

Dilawri Group of Companies is privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada’s largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world’s most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

