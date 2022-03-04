Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

11,861 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,REARCAM,BLUETOOTH

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,REARCAM,BLUETOOTH

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,861KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8530652
  Stock #: 2467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2467
  • Mileage 11,861 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED

***PHOTOS COMING SOON ***

CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! LOW KILOMETERS!

DESCRIPTION

APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, KEYLESS START, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, TRIP COMPUTER, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, AND MUCH MORE!!

 

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED, FULLY DETAILED, 

*A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE*

Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicians with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process !

 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE

We Approve Everyone, Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Foreign Students, UBER and LYFT drivers.

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

Call 905.554.8628 for more details and conditions. Apply online or come on by today!

The monthly payment on the vehicle has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the bi-weekly payment of 84 months for all 2015 car models at 4.99% O.A.C, excluding licensing and additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive.

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverages to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service centre for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.

 

DON'T MISS OUT ON YOUR DREAM CAR, COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Hwy 7 East

Markham, Ontario

L3P 1A5

(905) 554-8628 Ext. 1




Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-XXXX

905-554-8628

