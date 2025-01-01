$41,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lexus IS
IS 300 AWD F SPORT
2021 Lexus IS
IS 300 AWD F SPORT
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,644KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHG81F20M5045016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,644 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 LEXUS IS 300 F-SPORT. METALIC BLACK WITH RED LEATHER INT, ONLY 14,645 ORGINAL KM'S! COMPLETE WITH LEXUS LUXURY OPTIONS, 3.5L V6 DOHC, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, AWD F-SPORT. LIKE NEW CAR CONDITION! PLEASE CALL, THANK YOU.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing>
SLT Automobiles
905-201-0054
2021 Lexus IS