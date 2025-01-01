Menu
<p>2021 LEXUS IS 300 F-SPORT.  METALIC BLACK WITH RED LEATHER INT, ONLY 14,645 ORGINAL KMS!  COMPLETE WITH LEXUS LUXURY OPTIONS, 3.5L V6 DOHC, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, AWD F-SPORT.  LIKE NEW CAR CONDITION!  PLEASE CALL, THANK YOU.</p>

2021 Lexus IS

14,644 KM

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lexus IS

IS 300 AWD F SPORT

12718329

2021 Lexus IS

IS 300 AWD F SPORT

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,644KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHG81F20M5045016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,644 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 LEXUS IS 300 F-SPORT.  METALIC BLACK WITH RED LEATHER INT, ONLY 14,645 ORGINAL KM'S!  COMPLETE WITH LEXUS LUXURY OPTIONS, 3.5L V6 DOHC, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, AWD F-SPORT.  LIKE NEW CAR CONDITION!  PLEASE CALL, THANK YOU.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing>

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2021 Lexus IS