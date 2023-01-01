2021 Nissan Sentra

$25,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 , 9 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10230926

10230926 Stock #: Q0177

Q0177 VIN: 3N1AB8CVXMY205604

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic Met

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 12,906 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.