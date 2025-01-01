Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2021 PORSCHE MACAN GTS.  CARRERA WITE METALIC WITH BLACK LEATHER INT. PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS, LANE ASSIST, 21 SPORT CLASSIC WHEELS IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK, COMPLETE WITH PORSCHE LUXURY OPTIONS, ONLY 44,124 ORIG KMS, ACCIDENT FREE, 1 OWNER, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED!  PLEASE CALL   THANK YOU</p>

2021 Porsche Macan

44,124 KM

Details Description Features

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Porsche Macan

GTS AWD 375HP

Watch This Vehicle
12436057

2021 Porsche Macan

GTS AWD 375HP

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

  1. 1745342937
  2. 1745343110
  3. 1745343148
  4. 1745343175
  5. 1745343210
  6. 1745343240
  7. 1745343270
  8. 1745343298
  9. 1745343319
  10. 1745343351
  11. 1745343380
  12. 1745343406
  13. 1745343439
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,124KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AG2A57MLB50616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,124 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 PORSCHE MACAN GTS.  CARRERA WITE METALIC WITH BLACK LEATHER INT. PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS, LANE ASSIST, 21" SPORT CLASSIC WHEELS IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK, COMPLETE WITH PORSCHE LUXURY OPTIONS, ONLY 44,124 ORIG KM'S, ACCIDENT FREE, 1 OWNER, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED!  PLEASE CALL   THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SLT Automobiles

Used 2011 Maserati Quattroporte 4dr Sdn Quattroporte Sport GT S for sale in Markham, ON
2011 Maserati Quattroporte 4dr Sdn Quattroporte Sport GT S 28,490 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 1965 Chevrolet Corvette 327 300HP ROADSTER for sale in Markham, ON
1965 Chevrolet Corvette 327 300HP ROADSTER 18,245 MI $79,900 + tax & lic
Used 1969 Chevrolet Corvette 427 390HP for sale in Markham, ON
1969 Chevrolet Corvette 427 390HP 31,973 MI $69,900 + tax & lic

Email SLT Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-201-XXXX

(click to show)

905-201-0054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

Contact Seller
2021 Porsche Macan