2021 Tesla Model Y

14,928 KM

Details Description Features

$87,888

+ tax & licensing
$87,888

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

2021 Tesla Model Y

2021 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

2021 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

$87,888

+ taxes & licensing

14,928KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 2236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2236
  • Mileage 14,928 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX ONLY 14,928 KM! 

2021 TESLA MODEL Y LONG RANGE AWD WITH AUTO PILOT ($10,600.00), WHITE INTERIOR ($1,300.00), DUAL MOTOR ALL WHEEL DRIVE, MIDNIGHT SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR ($1,300.00)

ACCELERATION 0-100KM/H IN 5s

TOP SPEED OF 217KM/H 

RANGE OF 525 KILOMETERS 

EXPANSIVE STORAGE- Model Y features 2158 liters of cargo space accessible through both the front trunk and the automatically opening and closing rear trunk. Taking advantage of the space traditionally occupied by bulky engines, gas tanks and transmissions, the design of Model Y enables disproportionately large amounts of storage for a car its size, while bolstering occupant safety through a more spacious, reinforced body and chassis.

EASY CHARGING- Charge anywhere there is electricity. Most range used for daily driving can be topped off using the included Mobile Connector Bundle and a 110V household outlet, or upgrade to a 220V Tesla Wall Connector for the best home charging experience. For long distance travel, Model Y adds up to 261 kilometers of range in just 15 minutes using Tesla’s Supercharger network, getting you back on the road, sooner.

GLASS ROOF- The expansive Glass Roof provides passengers with a brighter, more spacious experience and a seamless view of the sky. Infrared and ultraviolet light is effectively blocked before entering the cabin, reducing heat and glare even when the sun is directly overhead.

CENTER DISPLAY- Access everything on the expansive 15-inch touchscreen including high-definition side and rearview camera views, navigation, movies, music, games and more. Your surroundings are visualized in real time while you drive to display speed limit signs, upcoming traffic control signals, pedestrians, cyclists and hazards in a 360-degree surround view.

ADVANCED CLIMATE CONTROL- Airflow and temperature are controlled entirely through the display, allowing precise direction without ever seeing or touching a physical vent. On hot days, Cabin Overheat Protection ensures interiors always stay cool, and our HEPA filtration system delivers the best possible cabin air quality. In cold weather, pre-conditioning automatically warms the cabin, prepares the car’s battery to maximize range and efficiency.

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

Priced to sell at $87888 or $578.11 biweekly

 

DESCRIPTION

PREMIUM AUDIO- 14 SPEAKERS, 1 ASUBWOOFER, 2 AMPS, AND IMMERSIVE SOUND 

MUSIC AND MEDIA OVER BLUETOOTH

USB-A PORT IN THE GLOVE BOX WITH A 128GB PORTABLE STORAGE DEVICE INCLUDED

POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS 

HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS 

HEATED STEERING WHEEL 

HEPA AIR FILTERATION SYSTEM 

TINTED GLASS ROOF WITH ULTRAVIOLET AND INFRARED PROTECTION 

INDEPENDANT FLAT FOLD REAR SEATS 

INTERIOR FLOOR MATS 

LED FOG LAMPS 

POWER FOLDING, AUTO DIMMING HEATED SIDE MIRRORS 

CUSTOM DRIVER PROFILES 

CONTER CONSOLE WITH STORAGE, 4 USB-C PORTS AND WIRELESS CHARING FOR 2 SMARTPHONES 

PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY 1 YEAR COMPLIMENTARY 

LIVE TRAFFIC VISUALIZATION

SATELLITE- VIEW MAPS 

VIDEO STREAMING, ALLOWING ACCESS TO CONTENT FROM NETFLIX, HULU, YOUTUBE, TWITCH AND MORE 

CARAOKE 

MUSIC STREAMING 

FULL SELF DRIVING CAPABILITY PACKAGE ($10,600)

AUTO LANE CHANGE- While driving on the highway, Automatic Lane Change will position your car in the optimal lane to prepare for merges and exits while overtaking slow cars. Drivers are given clear insight to upcoming lane changes as well as customization to Auto Lane Change functionality.

NAVIGATE ON AUTO PILOT- Automatic driving from highway on-ramp to off-ramp includes automatic lane changes, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control with complete stopping and re-engagement, Autosteer, and overtaking slow cars in your lane

AUTOPARK- Park with ease in both parallel and perpendicular parking spaces with a single button tap on the Center Display.  Model Y will alert you to available parking spots by continuously monitoring the space around you while driving under 24 km/h.

SUMMON- Activated by the Tesla App, your parked car will come find you anywhere in a parking lot, and even park or unpark itself in tight spaces. Summon navigates complex parking situations while abiding by lane markings and stop signs, avoiding pedestrians and obstacles like traffic cones, trash bins and rogue shopping carts.

TRAFFIC LIGHT AND STOP SIGN CONTROL- Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control is designed to slowdown and stop for visible traffic lights or stop signs that are detected when Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer is engaged.

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

 Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicans with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process !

**A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE**

Finance this vehicle for as little as $578.11 bi-weekly for 96 months at 4.99% O.A.C  subject to approvals.

Call 905.554.8628 for more details and conditions. Apply online or come on by today!

The monthly payment on the vehicle has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the bi-weekly payment of 84 months for all 2015 car models at 4.99% O.A.C, excluding licensing and additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive.

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverages to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service centre for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

HST + LICENSING EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

 

We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.

Vehicle Features

LONG RANGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Electric Motor

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

