905-554-8628
CLEAN CARFAX ONLY 14,928 KM!
2021 TESLA MODEL Y LONG RANGE AWD WITH AUTO PILOT ($10,600.00), WHITE INTERIOR ($1,300.00), DUAL MOTOR ALL WHEEL DRIVE, MIDNIGHT SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR ($1,300.00)
ACCELERATION 0-100KM/H IN 5s
TOP SPEED OF 217KM/H
RANGE OF 525 KILOMETERS
EXPANSIVE STORAGE- Model Y features 2158 liters of cargo space accessible through both the front trunk and the automatically opening and closing rear trunk. Taking advantage of the space traditionally occupied by bulky engines, gas tanks and transmissions, the design of Model Y enables disproportionately large amounts of storage for a car its size, while bolstering occupant safety through a more spacious, reinforced body and chassis.
EASY CHARGING- Charge anywhere there is electricity. Most range used for daily driving can be topped off using the included Mobile Connector Bundle and a 110V household outlet, or upgrade to a 220V Tesla Wall Connector for the best home charging experience. For long distance travel, Model Y adds up to 261 kilometers of range in just 15 minutes using Tesla’s Supercharger network, getting you back on the road, sooner.
GLASS ROOF- The expansive Glass Roof provides passengers with a brighter, more spacious experience and a seamless view of the sky. Infrared and ultraviolet light is effectively blocked before entering the cabin, reducing heat and glare even when the sun is directly overhead.
CENTER DISPLAY- Access everything on the expansive 15-inch touchscreen including high-definition side and rearview camera views, navigation, movies, music, games and more. Your surroundings are visualized in real time while you drive to display speed limit signs, upcoming traffic control signals, pedestrians, cyclists and hazards in a 360-degree surround view.
ADVANCED CLIMATE CONTROL- Airflow and temperature are controlled entirely through the display, allowing precise direction without ever seeing or touching a physical vent. On hot days, Cabin Overheat Protection ensures interiors always stay cool, and our HEPA filtration system delivers the best possible cabin air quality. In cold weather, pre-conditioning automatically warms the cabin, prepares the car’s battery to maximize range and efficiency.
PREMIUM AUDIO- 14 SPEAKERS, 1 ASUBWOOFER, 2 AMPS, AND IMMERSIVE SOUND
MUSIC AND MEDIA OVER BLUETOOTH
USB-A PORT IN THE GLOVE BOX WITH A 128GB PORTABLE STORAGE DEVICE INCLUDED
POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS
HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
HEPA AIR FILTERATION SYSTEM
TINTED GLASS ROOF WITH ULTRAVIOLET AND INFRARED PROTECTION
INDEPENDANT FLAT FOLD REAR SEATS
INTERIOR FLOOR MATS
LED FOG LAMPS
POWER FOLDING, AUTO DIMMING HEATED SIDE MIRRORS
CUSTOM DRIVER PROFILES
CONTER CONSOLE WITH STORAGE, 4 USB-C PORTS AND WIRELESS CHARING FOR 2 SMARTPHONES
PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY 1 YEAR COMPLIMENTARY
LIVE TRAFFIC VISUALIZATION
SATELLITE- VIEW MAPS
VIDEO STREAMING, ALLOWING ACCESS TO CONTENT FROM NETFLIX, HULU, YOUTUBE, TWITCH AND MORE
CARAOKE
MUSIC STREAMING
FULL SELF DRIVING CAPABILITY PACKAGE ($10,600)
AUTO LANE CHANGE- While driving on the highway, Automatic Lane Change will position your car in the optimal lane to prepare for merges and exits while overtaking slow cars. Drivers are given clear insight to upcoming lane changes as well as customization to Auto Lane Change functionality.
NAVIGATE ON AUTO PILOT- Automatic driving from highway on-ramp to off-ramp includes automatic lane changes, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control with complete stopping and re-engagement, Autosteer, and overtaking slow cars in your lane
AUTOPARK- Park with ease in both parallel and perpendicular parking spaces with a single button tap on the Center Display. Model Y will alert you to available parking spots by continuously monitoring the space around you while driving under 24 km/h.
SUMMON- Activated by the Tesla App, your parked car will come find you anywhere in a parking lot, and even park or unpark itself in tight spaces. Summon navigates complex parking situations while abiding by lane markings and stop signs, avoiding pedestrians and obstacles like traffic cones, trash bins and rogue shopping carts.
TRAFFIC LIGHT AND STOP SIGN CONTROL- Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control is designed to slowdown and stop for visible traffic lights or stop signs that are detected when Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer is engaged.
