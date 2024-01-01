$90,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 BMW X7
xDrive40i
2022 BMW X7
xDrive40i
Location
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
905-948-8222
$90,995
+ taxes & licensing
15,787KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXCW2C00N9K96447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # M5527A
- Mileage 15,787 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Premium Enhanced Package (Heated & Cooled Cupholders, Travel and Comfort System, Soft Close Doors, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Comfort Seats Front, Parking Assistance Plus w/ Surround View, Head-Up Display, BMW Drive Recorder), 22inch Alloy Rims, Air Suspension, LED Lights, and much more!
The 2022 BMW X7 xDrive40i SUV to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.
This BMW X7 in Dark Graphite Metallic on Black Merino Leather is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 3.0L TwinPower Turbo 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, xDrive AWD, Bluetooth Connectivity, German Luxury, Clean Vehicle history available, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!
Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!
The Dilawri Group of Companies Offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Multi Detailed Inspection by Licensed Technician
- 3-Day/300-Kilometer Exchange Policy
- 90-Day/3,000-Kilometer Powertrain Coverage
- CARFAX Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.
Dilawri Group of Companies is privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada’s largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world’s most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.
**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**
The 2022 BMW X7 xDrive40i SUV to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.
This BMW X7 in Dark Graphite Metallic on Black Merino Leather is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 3.0L TwinPower Turbo 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, xDrive AWD, Bluetooth Connectivity, German Luxury, Clean Vehicle history available, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!
Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!
The Dilawri Group of Companies Offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Multi Detailed Inspection by Licensed Technician
- 3-Day/300-Kilometer Exchange Policy
- 90-Day/3,000-Kilometer Powertrain Coverage
- CARFAX Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.
Dilawri Group of Companies is privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada’s largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world’s most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.
**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Markham Acura
2022 Acura RDX Tech 21,686 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD 5AT 189,641 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2022 BMW X7 xDrive40i 15,787 KM $90,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Markham Acura
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
Call Dealer
905-948-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$90,995
+ taxes & licensing
Markham Acura
905-948-8222
2022 BMW X7