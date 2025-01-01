Menu
<p>2022 CHRYSLER 300S AWD.  BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, 8 SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION, 300HP 3.6 V6, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM AND COMPLETE WITH FACTORY PWR LUXURY OPTIONS, SERVICED AND CERTIFIED!</p>

2022 Chrysler 300

91,489 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler 300

300S AWD

2022 Chrysler 300

300S AWD

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,489KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGG8NH154699

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,489 KM

2022 CHRYSLER 300S AWD.  BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, 8 SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION, 300HP 3.6 V6, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM AND COMPLETE WITH FACTORY PWR LUXURY OPTIONS, SERVICED AND CERTIFIED!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

