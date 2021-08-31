Menu
2022 Honda Civic

88 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic

LX

2022 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7797087
  • Stock #: 2250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88 KM

Vehicle Description

PHOTOS COMING SOON! 

 

We Approve Everyone, Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Foreign Students, UBER and LYFT drivers.

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

 

 

PLEASE CALL FOR PRICE

 

DESCRIPTION

MULTI-ANGLE REARVIEW CAMERA 

HEATED SEATS 

CARPLAY

ANDROID AUTO

ECO ASSIST SYSTEM

ECON MODE BUTTON

IDLE-STOP

PROXIMITY KEY ENTRY SYSTEM 

PUSH TO START

SIRI EYES FREE COMPATABILITY

USB DEVICE CONNECTOR 

COLLISION MITIGATION BRAKING SYSTEM

FORWARD COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM

LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEM

TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION

ADAPTICE CRUISE CONTROL

LANE KEEPING ASSIST SYSTEM

BRAKE ASSIST

HILL START ASSIST 

AND SO MUCH MORE! 

 

 

 

 

 

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

 Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicans with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process !

*A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE*

 

Call 905.554.8628 for more details and conditions. Apply online or come on by today!

 

The monthly payment on the vehicle has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the bi-weekly payment of 84 months for all 2015 car models at 4.99% O.A.C, excluding licensing and additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive.

 

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverages to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service centre for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

 

HST + LICENSING EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

 

We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.

 

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

 

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

 

 

 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

 

5829 Hwy 7 East

 

Markham, Ontario

 

L3P 1A5

 

(905) 554-8628 Ext. 1

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

