$36,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
SPORT 4WD
Location
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
905-948-8222
$36,495
+ taxes & licensing
42,178KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H41NH211176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette/Fabric Combination
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,178 KM
Vehicle Description
$0 Down OAC, 1-Owner, Sunroof, Blind Spot Display, Power Tailgate, Remote Starter, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, and much more!
The 2022 CR-V Sport SUV to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.
This Honda CR-V in Crystal Black Pearl on Black Cloth is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine, CVT, AWD, Bluetooth Connectivity, Japanese reliability, Vehicle history available, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!
Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!
The Dilawri Group of Companies Offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Multi Detailed Inspection by Licensed Technician
- 3-Day/300-Kilometer Exchange Policy
- 90-Day/3,000-Kilometer Powertrain Coverage
- CARFAX Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.
Dilawri Group of Companies is privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada’s largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world’s most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.
**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
2022 Honda CR-V