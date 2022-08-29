$51,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,900
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 - TRD SPORT PREMIUM
Location
4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
9,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9270025
- VIN: 3TYCZ5AN4NT079062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 9,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3