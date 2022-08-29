Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tacoma

9,000 KM

Details Features

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

Brent Leasing

416-213-5675

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 - TRD SPORT PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 - TRD SPORT PREMIUM

Location

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

416-213-5675

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

9,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9270025
  • VIN: 3TYCZ5AN4NT079062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brent Leasing

2022 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 9,000 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano A...
 56,430 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Bla...
 62,380 KM
$43,760 + tax & lic

Email Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

Call Dealer

416-213-XXXX

(click to show)

416-213-5675

Alternate Numbers
866-432-9590
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory