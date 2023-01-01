Menu
$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Wireless Carplay and Android Auto, ACURAWATCH™ Safety Features, Blind Spot Information System, 20 Aspec Sport Design Rims, Adaptive Damper System, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Camera Washer, 12.3 HD Colour Centre Display with True Touchpad Interface, Alexa Built In, Digital Instrument Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Keyless Access, Wireless Charging, Unique A-SPEC exterior and interior styling, LED fog lights, CabinTalk™ in-car PA, ELS Studio® 3D Premium Audio System with AM/FM/SiriusXM™/Windows Media® audio capability and 16 speakers including subwoofer, Flat-bottom Steering Wheel, Embossed patterned metal trim, Ultrasuede™ and leather-trimmed seating surfaces, Metal sports pedals and footrest, and much more! The 2023 Acura MDX ASPEC to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura. This Acura MDX in Majestic Black Pearl on Black Leather is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 3.5-litre V6 engine, 10-Speed automatic transmission, signature Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Connectivity system, Japanese reliability, Available Carfax History, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more! Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! OUR SECRET? ITS CERTIFIED. Enjoy absolute peace-of-mind of an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle (ACPOV) such as: - Comprehensive 125 Point Inspection - 7 Year / 160,000km Acura Certified Warranty - 24/7 Roadside Assistance - Vehicle History Report We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late. Dilawri Group of Companies is privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The companys network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes. **Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,349KM
Used
VIN 5J8YE1H08PL801753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather w/ Ultrasuede
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # M5415A
  • Mileage 42,349 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Wireless Carplay and Android Auto, ACURAWATCH™ Safety Features, Blind Spot Information System, 20" Aspec Sport Design Rims, Adaptive Damper System, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Camera Washer, 12.3" HD Colour Centre Display with True Touchpad Interface, Alexa Built In, Digital Instrument Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Keyless Access, Wireless Charging, Unique A-SPEC exterior and interior styling, LED fog lights, CabinTalk™ in-car PA, ELS Studio® 3D Premium Audio System with AM/FM/SiriusXM™/Windows Media® audio capability and 16 speakers including subwoofer, Flat-bottom Steering Wheel, Embossed patterned metal trim, Ultrasuede™ and leather-trimmed seating surfaces, Metal sports pedals and footrest, and much more!






The 2023 Acura MDX ASPEC to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This Acura MDX in Majestic Black Pearl on Black Leather is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 3.5-litre V6 engine, 10-Speed automatic transmission, signature Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Connectivity system, Japanese reliability, Available Carfax History, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!



Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.



WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!



OUR SECRET? IT'S CERTIFIED.

Enjoy absolute peace-of-mind of an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle (ACPOV) such as:

- Comprehensive 125 Point Inspection

- 7 Year / 160,000km Acura Certified Warranty

- 24/7 Roadside Assistance

- Vehicle History Report









We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.




Dilawri Group of Companies is privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada’s largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world’s most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.




**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

