$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
Location
Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5
519-538-1250
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAB6GW325231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 47,299 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 98,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 ST 136,532 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Email Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5
Call Dealer
519-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
519-538-1250
2016 Jeep Cherokee