2016 Jeep Cherokee

146,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

12714705

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-1250

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAB6GW325231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

2016 Jeep Cherokee