2019 Ford Edge

161,521 KM

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge

Titanium

12809977

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-1250

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,521KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K98KBB83611

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,521 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-XXXX

519-538-1250

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

519-538-1250

2019 Ford Edge