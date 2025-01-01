$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5
519-538-1250
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,521KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K98KBB83611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 161,521 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5
