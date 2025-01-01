Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

51,976 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

12452971

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-1250

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,976KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXAN3KW667891

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,976 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-1250

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

519-538-1250

2019 Jeep Wrangler