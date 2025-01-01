Menu
2021 Jeep Compass

55,000 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Compass

NORTH

12690432

2021 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-1250

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB3MT583682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0180PA
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-1250

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

519-538-1250

2021 Jeep Compass