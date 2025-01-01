$26,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Jeep Compass
NORTH
2021 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5
519-538-1250
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB3MT583682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 0180PA
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
2024 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 13,199 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 39,392 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 18,689 KM $55,495 + tax & lic
Email Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5
Call Dealer
519-538-XXXX(click to show)
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
519-538-1250
2021 Jeep Compass