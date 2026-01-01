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2022 Dodge Durango

126,460 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14508424

2022 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

519-538-1250

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
126,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG9NC104629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,460 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5

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519-538-XXXX

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519-538-1250

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Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler

519-538-1250

2022 Dodge Durango