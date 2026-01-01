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2022 Dodge Durango
GT
2022 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5
519-538-1250
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
126,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG9NC104629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 126,460 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
206065 Hwy 26, Meaford, ON N4L 1W5
Call Dealer
519-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jerry Pfeil Bayside Chrysler
519-538-1250
2022 Dodge Durango